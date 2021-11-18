Preity Zinta Welcomes Twins Jai & Gia

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough announced the birth of their twins – Jai and Gia through surrogacy.

The Veer Zaara actor tied the knot to partner Goodenough in 2016 and moved to Los Angeles in the United States.

Sharing the welcoming news on Instagram, Preity wrote: Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives.”

The actress went on to thank the doctors and their surrogate “for being part of this incredible journey”: “A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light – Gene, Preity, Jai, and Gia. #gratitude#family #twins.”

Preity was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit (2018). She is currently filming for Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani.

She is also the co-owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Punjab Kings since 2008.