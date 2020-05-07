Prelim report on reviving Assam’s economy in 20 days

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today held a meeting with the recently constituted economic advisory committee under the chairmanship of retired IAS officer Subhas Das at Brahmaputra State Guest House.

Chairman of the committee Subhas Das said that after going through available data the committee would be able to submit a preliminary report within the next 20 days.

The committee would look at making systematic interventions through a holistic approach, Das said.

In view of the economic slowdown brought by COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister sought recommendations and suggestions from the committee to reenergize state’s economy.

Saying that agriculture and allied sectors have lots of potential to generate employment opportunities and bring about faster economic dividends, Sonowal stressed on the need to provide market linkage to farmers while assuring them of minimum guaranteed price for their produce. Lack of market linkage could de-motivate the farmers, especially young generation farmers and therefore, it was necessary to make sure farmers’ products were not wasted in the farms, Sonowal said.

Citing his experience of visiting Vietnam, the Chief Minister elaborated on the practice of value addition to food products in Vietnam and said Assam has the potential to capture the markets of neighbouring countries with its agricultural products. He urged the economic advisory committee members to devise strategies for economic resurgence by creating a model which reaches the grass roots through the panchayats. Informing that 58 thousand SHGs in the state earned more than Rs. 900 crore by engaging in livestock business last year, Sonowal emphasised the need to rejuvenate the SHG model for rural economic resurgence.