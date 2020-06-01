Prelim Report On Reviving Assam’s Economy likely to be submitted today

The recently constituted economic advisory committee under the chairmanship of retired IAS officer Subhas Das will submit a preliminary report today.

The committee would look at making systematic interventions through a holistic approach. In view of the economic slowdown brought by COVID-19 pandemic, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal sought recommendations and suggestions from the committee to reenergize state’s economy.

Saying that agriculture and allied sectors have lots of potential to generate employment opportunities and bring about faster economic dividends, Sonowal stressed on the need to provide market linkage to farmers while assuring them of minimum guaranteed price for their produce. Lack of market linkage could de-motivate the farmers, especially young generation farmers and therefore, it was necessary to make sure farmers’ products were not wasted in the farms, Sonowal said.