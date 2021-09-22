PREPAK Militant Arrested In Manipur, Explosives Recovered

An active cadre of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (PREPAK-Progressive) has been apprehended in Manipur’s Imphal West district.

A huge quantity of bomb-making materials was also seized from his possession.

The seized materials include one set of IED fitted in a tin of fish cane, four PEK cakes, three electronic circuits, one remote control device, three detonators, batteries, soldering equipment used in assembling IED bombs and mobile phone.

As per reports, the cadre has confessed to his involvement in an IED attack at Manipur Chief Minister’s bungalow gate in 2013 and also a restaurant in Imphal.