Preparations on Full Swing for the 65th Filmfare Award

The preparation for the 65th Filmfare Award to be held on February 15 is almost complete. With only two days left for the mega award show to be held in Guwahati for the first time, preparation is going on in full swing and the stage and the pandal are completed.

A temporary green room has also been prepared inside the huge pandal. Two excavators have also been made which will be used by the Bollywood actors showcase their performance through which they will make a mega entry into the stage with the aerial dance form.

On the other hand, the Sarusajai stadium and the Guwahati city will turn into the city of dreams as it has been decorated with different lights and colours.

Moreover, the administration and police department have taken measures for the security of the actors and artists to be present during the event and paramilitary forces have been deployed in Sarusajai for safety and security purposes.

Five-star hotels have been booked for the actors and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also visited the stadium to take stock of the preparation.

It may be mentioned that the tickets in Book My Show, Awesome Assam website have been sold out for the award ceremony.