Prepare For Third Wave Of Covid: SC To Centre

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to prepare for the third wave of coronavirus, and adopt a pan India approach to even distribute oxygen across the country.

“We need to be prepared for the third wave. Need to create a buffer stock of Oxygen urgently,” the SC said.

A SC bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah said the Centre’s existing formula based on the number of beds requires a complete revamp.”Centre needs to look at the issue of oxygen supply on a pan-India basis. There is a need to look at oxygen audit and also reassess the basis for oxygen reallocation,” Justice Chandrachud said.

“When you prepared the formula, not everyone wanted to go into an ICU. Many required oxygen at home. The Centre’s formula does not take into account transportation, ambulance, and Covid-care facilities,” Justice Chandrachud stated.