Top StoriesNational

President Kovind Greets Nation On Dussehra

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
26

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended his greeting and best wishes to the nation on Dussehra.

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement, the president said, “On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens in India and abroad.”

 This festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil, he said on twitter, “May this festival of joy and happiness protect us from the evil effects of the ongoing pandemic and bring prosperity and affluence to the countrymen”.

Related News

“Deeply Value Our Partnership”: Joe Biden On…

News Breakfast @6

Assam’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 203967

Darrang: Dist Admin Declares Dry Day on Vijaya Dashami

“The festival is celebrated throughout India in different forms. This festival strengthens the cultural unity of India and inspires us to live in harmony, following the path of virtue and shunning evil,” the President said in a statement on Saturday.

You might also like
National

UP receives threat from LeT, security tightened

Entertainment

Sholay’s ‘Soorma Bhopali’ actor Jagdeep passes away

National

New Air Defence Command To Come Up Soon

Regional

FIR against Assam teacher for derogatory remarks on PM Modi

Regional

Moran: Quarantine Centre staff tests positive for COVID-19

Regional

Assam daughter bags ‘Glamour Miss India-2018’ crown

Comments
Loading...