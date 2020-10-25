President Kovind Greets Nation On Dussehra

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended his greeting and best wishes to the nation on Dussehra.

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement, the president said, “On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens in India and abroad.”

This festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil, he said on twitter, “May this festival of joy and happiness protect us from the evil effects of the ongoing pandemic and bring prosperity and affluence to the countrymen”.

“The festival is celebrated throughout India in different forms. This festival strengthens the cultural unity of India and inspires us to live in harmony, following the path of virtue and shunning evil,” the President said in a statement on Saturday.