President Kovind’s Health Stable, Referred To AIIMS

By Pratidin Bureau
27

President Ram Nath Kovind’s health condition is stable and has been referred to AIIMS Delhi for further treatment, the Army’s Research and Referral hospital stated.

President Kovind visited the hospital on Friday following a chest discomfort. The President was undergoing a health check-up in the military hospital following a chest discomfort on Friday morning.

“President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation,” the hospital said on Friday.

