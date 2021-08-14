President Kovind Hosts Indian Contingent of Tokyo Olympics Over ‘High Tea’ At Rashtrapati Bhavan

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind met with the seven Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medallists from India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

President Kovind met with the seven medallists ahead of the Independence Day and personally thanked and congratulated each of the medallists for bringing glory to the nation.

The president hosted the Indian Contingent of Tokyo Olympics 2020 over a ‘High Tea at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre today.

The official account of the President of India also posted a tweet sharing moments captured from the meet up today with the Olympic Medallists of 2020.

The tweet read as, “President Ram Nath Kovind hosted the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 over a ‘High Tea at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. The President interacted with the players and said that the entire country is proud of our Olympians for bringing glory to the nation.”

President Ram Nath Kovind hosted the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 over a ‘High Tea at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. The President interacted with the players and said that the entire country is proud of our Olympians for bringing glory to the nation. pic.twitter.com/3gbDOW9tFY — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2021

The Team India of Tokyo Olympics 2020 has made the nation proud by winning a total of seven medals which is by far the best performance of India at the Olympic Games.

India this year brought 1 Gold in Javelin Throw, 2 Silver in Weightlifting and Wrestling, and 4 Bronze in Men’s Hockey, Badminton, Boxing and Wrestling.

The list of medalists is mentioned below:

Neeraj Chopra, Gold (Javelin Throw)

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Silver (Weightlifting)

Ravi Daihiya, Silver (Wrestling)

Men’s Hockey, Bronze

Lovlina Borgohain, Bronze (Boxing)

PV Sindhu, Bronze (Badminton)

Bajrang Punia, Bronze (Wrestling)