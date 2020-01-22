President Kovind to Visit Assam in February

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
President Kovind to Visit Assam in February
158

President Ram Nath Kovind may visit Assam on February 3 to inaugurate the 75th biennial session of Asam Sahitya Sabha.

The session is scheduled to be held at Sualkuchi, the silk village of Assam, from February 1 to 4. Earlier, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal met President Ram Nath Kovind and invited him to the event.

“We came to know verbally that President Ram Nath Kovind will be attending the biennial session of the Asam Sahitya Sabha on February 3 at Sualkuchi,” former president of Asam Sahitya Sabha, Parmananda Rajbongshi told.

It is to be mentioned that on January 2, former Assam Director General of Police, Kuladhar Saikia won the Asam Sahitya Sabha election for the post of President.

Saikia, who is also a Sahitya Akademi award winner defeated Padma Shri Suryakanta Hazarika with a margin of 194 votes. Saikia who got 269 votes will assume charge as the new Sabha president in February.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

NBCC DGM arrested in Guwahati

National

Collectors get power to grant citizenship to minority migrants

National

‘Godman’ Rampal sentenced to life imprisonment

Regional

Massive Fire Breaks out at Jute Industry in Gauripur

Sports

ICC permits India to wear camouflage caps in memory of Pulwama Martyrs

Regional

APSC scam : Three accused remanded to police custody

Comments
Loading...