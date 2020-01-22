President Kovind to Visit Assam in February

President Ram Nath Kovind may visit Assam on February 3 to inaugurate the 75th biennial session of Asam Sahitya Sabha.

The session is scheduled to be held at Sualkuchi, the silk village of Assam, from February 1 to 4. Earlier, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal met President Ram Nath Kovind and invited him to the event.

“We came to know verbally that President Ram Nath Kovind will be attending the biennial session of the Asam Sahitya Sabha on February 3 at Sualkuchi,” former president of Asam Sahitya Sabha, Parmananda Rajbongshi told.

It is to be mentioned that on January 2, former Assam Director General of Police, Kuladhar Saikia won the Asam Sahitya Sabha election for the post of President.

Saikia, who is also a Sahitya Akademi award winner defeated Padma Shri Suryakanta Hazarika with a margin of 194 votes. Saikia who got 269 votes will assume charge as the new Sabha president in February.