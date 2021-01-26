Top StoriesNational

President Kovind Unfurls Tricolour, PM Modi Pays Tribute To Fallen Soldiers

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: DD National
India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today and the customary parade is underway at Rajpath in the national capital of New Delhi on Tuesday. 

He was by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 21 Gun Salute presented by Ceremonial Battery of 223 Field Regiment, following which President Ram Nath Kovind was to Rajpath where he unfurled the national flag.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed the ceremonial book at the National War Memorial at the India Gate. He paid tribute to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat, Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Indian Air Force Chief (IAF) Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present there.

