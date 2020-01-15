NationalRegional

President trolled for “Bohag Bihu” Greetings in Social Media

By Pratidin Bureau
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday was trolled after he had extended Bohag Bihu greetings through the social media site Twitter.

A statement that had been earlier posted on the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhawan that read ‘On the occasion of Bohag Bihu, I extend my good wishes to the Assamese brothers and sisters in various corners of the world. May this festival bring happiness, peace, happiness, prosperity, and joy for every family.’

However, Twitterati was quick to point out the mistake and asked Kovind to immediately make corrections in his post.

The mistake had now been corrected and the old tweet had been deleted from the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The new tweet states, ”On the occasion of Bhogali Bihu, I extend my good wishes to the brothers and sisters of Assam along with the Assamese people who reside in various corners of the world. May the light of Meji destroy all kinds of evilness. May this festival bring happiness, peace, happiness, prosperity, and joy for every family.”

