President’s Medal Awarded To Four Assam Home Guards Personnel

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
assam

On the occasion of Independence Day, every year, President’s Award is presented for Gallantry and distinguished services as well as for gallantry medal and meritorious services medals, and President’s medal has been awarded to four personnel of Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards from Assam.

Home Guards Mohini Mohan Sarma, Subedar; Ganesh Deka Platoon, Commander; Horeswar Borgohain, Havildar; Ashim Kumar Kar, Constable were conferred with the honour.

On the 75th  Independence Day, 2021, 86 personnel have been awarded Fire Service Medals.

Related News

KKHSOU Vice-Chancellor Suspended For Alleged Involvement In…

63 Rescued Turtle Returns To Assam

Border Marked Stones Wiped Out From Assam-Meghalaya Border…

APCC Prepares To Take Over 5 Constituencies In The By-polls

Out of these, the Fire Service Medal for Gallantry was awarded to 26 personnel for their respective acts of valour and gallantry.

President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service has been awarded to 10 personnel and Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded to 50 personnel for their respective distinguished and meritorious records of services.

In addition, 55 personnel were also awarded Home Guard & Civil Defence Medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2021. Of these, President’s Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service and Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service were awarded to 05 personnel and 50 personnel respectively.

Also Read: APCC Prepares To Take Over 5 Constituencies In The By-polls

You might also like
Assam

People support ban on single-use plastic

National

Assam likely to be affected as MHA relaxes LTV procedure for minorities from…

Assam

Timber seized in Jorabat

World

China to build ‘Nuclear’ Aircraft Carriers

National

King Khan to Host the 65th Filmfare Awards in Guwahati

National

Congress Loses Power In Puducherry, CM Resigns