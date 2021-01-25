President’s Medal For Assam’s Jail Superintendent Brojen Das

Brojen Das, Superintendent of Dibrugarh Central Jail, will be awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Services on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day.

Ahead of the Republic Day, the Union home ministry on Monday released a list naming police officers, defence personnel, and children who have been chosen for awards for their exceptional achievement in a particular field/discipline, gallantry and bravery.

Dibrugarh Central Jail Superintendent Brojen Das has been awarded the President’s Medal for his meritorious service in the punishment and rehabilitation of criminals.

Notably, Das is the only Assamese to have received the President’s honor as Jail Superintendent.

The residents of Barpeta district are overjoyed at the achievement of Brojen Das. He is the youngest son of Late Girish Chandra Das, a resident of Dakshinhati in Satranagari Barpeta.

The people of ‘Satnagari’ Barpeta warmly congratulated him for bringing pride to the state.

Moreover, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Kokrajhar, Violet Baruah along with other 13 police personnel will also be awarded President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service and for Meritorious Service respectively.