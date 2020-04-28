Preventive Treatment for COVID-19 Starts in Guwahati

The preventive treatment for COVID-19 has been started at Guwahati. The Central Homeopathic Research Centre has launched a tablet named Arsenic Alb 30 and the Ministry of Ayush has already approved the medicine for use.

However, this treatment is only preventive.

Meanwhile, the medicine has already been distributed among the people of seven areas in Delhi which are affected by COVID-19. On the other hand, in Gujarat, the medicine has been distributed free of cost among 6 lakhs 72 thousand people.

Moreover, in Assam also, it has been set that the tablet will be distributed among 1 lakh people to prevent coronavirus.

The Regional Homeopathy Research Institute has monitored the Abhiyan of distributing the medicine in Guwahati.

Vials of Arsenicum Album-30 – a compound known to treat a range of symptoms such as insomnia, digestive disorders, allergies, anxiety, and even depression – are flying off the shelves of homeopaths after the AYUSH Ministry declared it a “preventive” against Coronavirus disease a few weeks ago.

Panic-stricken citizens are flocking to homeopathy doctors for consultation, and also to get prescriptions for Arsenicum album. Manufacturers of this compound – derived from the metallic element arsenic – have been dealing with “three-time bigger orders” since the AYUSH (Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha & Homoeopathy) directive.



A 10ml vial of Arsenicum Album comes in the price range of Rs 30 and Rs 50; imported brands (mostly from Germany) are available at homeo shops for roughly Rs 100 – 150 for 10ml bottles. The compound is sold in tinctures, powder, and tablets.



According to homeopaths, a 10ml vial of Arsenicum album-30 (30 being the power recommended) can be consumed by many people, considering the low dosage required for a positive effect. The Ministry, in consultation with Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), has advised one dose of the compound in an empty stomach for three days. The dose should be repeated one month later if COVID infections prevail in the community, the ministry recommends.



