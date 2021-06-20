Top StoriesWorld

Prez Kovind Congratulates Iran President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi

By Pratidin Bureau

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday congratulated Iran’s President-elect Ebrahim Raisi and said he is confident that bilateral relations between India and Iran will continue to grow under his leadership.

“Felicitations to Ebrahim Raisi on being elected as the next President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. I am confident our close and warm bilateral relations will continue to grow under your leadership,” he tweeted.

On Sunday, the Iranian interior ministry announced that ultraconservative cleric and judiciary chief Raisi has been elected Iran’s eighth president.

Related News

400 Litres Of Illegal Country Wine Seized In Lakhimpur

Assam Logs 1,775 Fresh Covid Cases, Positivity Rate Dips To…

Cong Seeks Apology From CM Sarma For His…

Bengal BJP Leader Ganga Prasad Sharma Quits Party, To Join…

Also Read: Total Lockdown In Districts Where COVID Situation Remains Grim: CM Sarma

Raisi will take office in early August, replacing President Hassan Rouhani who was not allowed by the constitution to run for a third consecutive term.

The ministry confirmed on Saturday that Raisi won 61.95 per cent of the vote on a voter turnout of 48.8 per cent – the lowest turnout for a presidential election since the 1979 revolution.

Raisi got 28,933,004 votes, while former Revolutionary Guard commander Mohsen Rezaei finished third with 3,412,712 votes and was followed by moderate candidate Abdolnasswer Hemmati with 2,427,201 votes, and conservative Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi with 999,718 votes. (ANI)

Also Read: Bengal BJP Leader Ganga Prasad Sharma Quits Party, To Join TMC
You might also like
Assam

Assamese shorts chosen for Dadasaheb Phalke film fest

Assam

Mizoram’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs to 1,958

National

Bihar Dy-CM releases ‘Lalu-Leela’

National

BJP’s Oldest Ally Shiromani Akali Dal Quits NDA

Top Stories

MEGHALAYA | One more tests positive for Covid-19

Top Stories

JEE Scam: Kakoli BuzarBaruah Remanded 7 Day Judicial Custody

Comments
Loading...