Prez Kovind gives away Nari Shakti Puraskar

By Pratidin Bureau
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday will give away the Nari Shakti Puraskar at a function in Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The awardees include 103-year-old athlete Mann Kaur, Indian Air Force’s first women fighter pilots Mohana Singh, Bhawana Kanth and Avani Chaturvedi, classical vocalist Kaushiki Chakroborty and 98-year-old Karthyayini Amma who topped the literacy exam in 2018.  

The National Award is given annually to individuals, groups, institutions in recognition of their exceptional work towards the cause of women empowerment, especially for vulnerable and marginalized women.  The awardees are; 

The International Women’s Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.

