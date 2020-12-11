Prez Kovind Pays Tribute To Pranab Mukherjee On Birth Anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday paid floral tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee on his 85th birth anniversary.

“President Kovind paid floral tributes to Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the tweeted.

A stalwart of Indian politics, Mukherjee had a long and distinguished political career spanning five decades during which he assumed various roles in the government and his party.

On August 31 this year, Mukherjee passed away at the Delhi’s Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted after undergoing surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. He was conferred Bharat Ratna in 2019.