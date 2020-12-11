Top StoriesNational

Prez Kovind Pays Tribute To Pranab Mukherjee On Birth Anniversary

By Pratidin Bureau
38

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday paid floral tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee on his 85th birth anniversary.

“President Kovind paid floral tributes to Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the tweeted.

A stalwart of Indian politics, Mukherjee had a long and distinguished political career spanning five decades during which he assumed various roles in the government and his party.

Related News

Remo D’Souza Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted To ICU

15th Foundation Day Of KKHSOU Held At NEDFi House

“Anti-CAA Movement Should Be Revived Again” – Akhil Gogoi

Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma Tests COVID-19 Positive

On August 31 this year, Mukherjee passed away at the Delhi’s Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted after undergoing surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. He was conferred Bharat Ratna in 2019.

You might also like
Regional

Teary farewell to Hajela

National

Coronavirus: Death Toll Rises to 106 in China

National

UP: 8 Cops Killed in Firing by Criminals During a Raid

National

Pakistan arrests Indian fishermen

Sports

Gautam Gambhir Criticises BCCI

Health

COVID-19: Northern Railways Offers 500+ Coaches in Delhi

Comments
Loading...