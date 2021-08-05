Prez Kovind, PM Modi, Amit Shah Congratulate Men’s Hockey Team On Historic Win At Olympics

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the Indian men’s hockey team for their historic win at the Tokyo Olympics after 41 years.

“Congratulations to our men’s hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience and determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport,” President Kovind said in a tweet.

Congratulations to our men's hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience & determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2021

“Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team,” PM Modi tweeted.

Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian.



Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team. 🏑 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

Congratulating Team India, Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet said, “Congratulations #TeamIndia. A moment of immense pride and joy for every Indian that our Men’s Hockey Team has won the Bronze Medal at #Tokyo2020. You have made the entire nation proud.”

Congratulations #TeamIndia🇮🇳.



A moment of immense pride and joy for every Indian that our Men’s Hockey Team has won the Bronze Medal at #Tokyo2020. You have made the entire nation proud. pic.twitter.com/Nl9LIujhVR — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 5, 2021

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated the team saying that the “BRONZE is our GOLD!”

“This BRONZE is our GOLD! Our Hockey Men’s Team mesmerised as they registered a spectacular victory at #TokyoOlympics2020 winning a medal after 41 years!” he tweeted.

This BRONZE is our GOLD!



🇮🇳 🏑 sticks did wonder today. 💖



Our Hockey Men’s Team mesmerised as they registered a spectacular victory at #TokyoOlympics2020 winning a medal after 41 years!



Congratulations #TeamIndia @TheHockeyIndia



We are cheering for your success at #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/DugZgyAGJt — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 5, 2021

The dream of every Indian was finally realized on Thursday after 41 years as the men’s hockey team beat Germany 5-4 to bring home the bronze medal.

The Men in Blue showed absolute resilience, strength, and winning spirit to register a remarkable comeback win against a strong German team.