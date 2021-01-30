Prez Kovind, PM Modi Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 73rd death anniversary, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others, paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at Raj Ghat in Delhi.

President Kovind, while paying his tributes, asserted that people should adhere to Gandhi’s ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means, and humility.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, my humble tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi who embraced martyrdom this day. We should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility. Let us resolve to follow his path of truth and love,” he tweeted.

Vice President Naidu shared a quote of Mahatma Gandhi on Twitter which said – “Ahimsa is the highest duty. Even if we cannot practice it in full, we must try to understand its spirit and refrain as far as is humanly possible from violence.”

“Gandhiji was a crusader of peace, non-violence & selfless service. Both, through his words and actions, he left an indelible imprint on the sands of time. He inspired countless people worldwide to follow the path of ahimsa,” he said.

“Mahatma Gandhi worked relentlessly for the uplift of the vulnerable sections, downtrodden and socially backward. Gandhiji’s glorious life and principles continue to inspire the entire world. As we remember him, let us emulate his teachings and resolve to follow the path shown by him,” he said in another tweet.

PM Modi said Gandhi’s ideals continue to motivate millions.

“Tributes to the great Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals continue to motivate millions. On Martyrs” Day we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India”s freedom and the well-being of every Indian,” he said in a tweet.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, saying his principles of truth and non-violence are still relevant through which any struggle for rights can be won.

“Truth, non-violence, patience, bravery and ”Satyagrah”. These principles of Gandhiji that rendered ineffective bigger powers are relevant even today, through which any struggle for rights can be won,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Furthermore, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a quote of the Father of the Nation as a tribute to him – “Truth stands, even if there be no public support. It is self-sustained”.