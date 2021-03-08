Prez Kovind, PM Modi, Assam CM Salute Women Power

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders on Monday extended their greetings on the occasion of International Women’s Day and urged the nation to take initiatives in resolving to gender inequality and promote gender justice.

“On the occasion of International Women’s Day, greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens. Women in our country are setting new records and achievements in various fields. Let us collectively resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate inequality between women and men,” President Kovind tweeted.

“Saluting our indomitable Nari Shakti on International Women’s Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government’s honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors,” PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted in Assamese: The female power is supreme power. This driving force of our civilization and culture that has been strengthening the society, state and nation. Today, on International Women’s Day, let us pledge to reach another pinnacle of unequal development by empowering women.

Each year on March 8, International Women’s Day is observed in order to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day commemorates women, who despite various challenges posed by society have proven their mettle in every sphere across the world.