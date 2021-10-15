Prez Kovind, PM Modi, Congress Pay Tribute To APJ Abdul Kalam On 90th Birth Anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress party, and other leaders have paid tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 90th birth anniversary.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was born on October 15 in 1931. An aerospace scientist by profession, Kalam served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007.

He was widely known as India’s “Missile Man”.

Five years after his demise, his contributions are still remembered as some of the best scientific and technological developments in the country.

President Kovind paid floral tributes to the former president at the Northern Command in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi called Kalam “a source of inspiration for countrymen” and said that the Missile Man dedicated his life to make India strong, prosperous, and capable.

President Kovind paid floral tributes to Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at the Northern Command, Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/Ah4nw6scFa — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 15, 2021

“Tributes to former President of the country, known as Missile Man, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life in making India strong, prosperous and capable. He will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen,” he wrote in Hindi.

मिसाइल मैन के रूप में विख्यात देश के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम जी को उनकी जयंती पर सादर नमन। उन्होंने अपना जीवन भारत को सशक्त, समृद्ध और सामर्थ्यवान बनाने में समर्पित कर दिया। देशवासियों के लिए वे हमेशा प्रेरणास्रोत बने रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/Pn2tF73Md6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2021

“We remember our former President and ground-breaking scientist Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. Known as the missile man of India, he is one of the most influential personalities to serve the country,” the Congress party wrote on Twitter.