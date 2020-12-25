NationalTop Stories

Prez Kovind, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Vajpayee On Birth Anniversary

By Pratidin Bureau
0

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial ‘Sadaiv Atal’ on his 96th birth anniversary on Friday. Union ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal were also paid tribute to Vajpayee.

PM Modi will also release a book titled ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume’ in the Parliament on Friday to honour him on his birth anniversary.

The book, published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, highlights the life and works of the former Prime Minister and contains his notable speeches delivered in Parliament. The book also contains some rare photographs from his public life, Hindustan Times reported.

Related News

Amit Shah to Reach Ghy Tomorrow for 2-day Visit

PM Modi to Release Rs. 18K Cr Under PM-Kisan Scheme

FASTag Mandatory for Vehicles from Jan 1: Nitin Gadkari

Assam Govt Issues Guidelines for New Year Celebration

The book is scheduled to be released at a function in the Central Hall of the Parliament on December 25.

The day is also observed as Good Governance Day in honour of the Bharat Ratna awardee. He was also conferred with Pt. Govind Ballabh Pant Award for Best Parliamentarian in 1994.

Assam Chief Minister, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to twitter to pay tribute on Atal  Bihari Vajpayee’s  Jayanti.

You might also like
Regional

Another 5 Police Personnel Test COVID-19 +

Regional

GHC orders to Restore Mobile Internet Service by 5 PM Today

Top Stories

Dawood Ibrahim is in Karachi, says Pakistan

Regional

Angaraag Papon releases exclusive album

National

Assam’s ‘Green Activist’ not Allowed to Meet Prez Kovind

Regional

Prestigious Fellowship to Shillong Teacher

Comments
Loading...