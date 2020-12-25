Prez Kovind, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Vajpayee On Birth Anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial ‘Sadaiv Atal’ on his 96th birth anniversary on Friday. Union ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal were also paid tribute to Vajpayee.

PM Modi will also release a book titled ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume’ in the Parliament on Friday to honour him on his birth anniversary.

The book, published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, highlights the life and works of the former Prime Minister and contains his notable speeches delivered in Parliament. The book also contains some rare photographs from his public life, Hindustan Times reported.

The book is scheduled to be released at a function in the Central Hall of the Parliament on December 25.

The day is also observed as Good Governance Day in honour of the Bharat Ratna awardee. He was also conferred with Pt. Govind Ballabh Pant Award for Best Parliamentarian in 1994.

Assam Chief Minister, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to twitter to pay tribute on Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Jayanti.

The ideals and vision of former Prime Minister of India, Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji are inspirations, driving us to work unabatedly in service of the nation. My solemn tributes to the great leader and statesman on his birth anniversary. #GoodGovernanceDay pic.twitter.com/F7Wv929YnG — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) December 25, 2020