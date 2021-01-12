Top StoriesNational

Prez Kovind, PM Modi Pays Tribute To Swami Vivekananda

By Pratidin Bureau
Pic Courtesy - ANI
On the occasion of Vivekananda Jayanti, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and extended their greetings to the people of India.

Taking to twitter, PM Modi said – “This Vivekananda Jayanti, there’s a creative effort on the NaMo App that lets you share his thoughts and a personalised message. Let us spread Swami Vivekananda’s dynamic thoughts and ideals far and wide!”

PM Modi also shared a quote by Swami Vivekananda – “I have faith in my country, and especially in the youth of my country”.

“Remembering the great Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. In thought and action, he personified the best of India’s culture and ethos. He has unwavering faith in India’s youth,” he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind, in his tweet, said Swami Vivekananda’s teachings “will continue to inspire us”.

“My humble tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. An inspiration for entire humanity, for the youth in particular, he revitalized India’s spiritual heritage and brought it centre stage at the global arena. His teachings continue to inspire all of us,” the President tweeted.

The nation is observing the 158th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The day is also known as National Youth Day to honor one of India’s greatest leaders and believers of youth power.

Swami Vivekananda became popular in the western world after his famous speech at the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893. He was also the chief disciple of the 19th-century Indian mystic Ramakrishna and founder of the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission.

He was considered a major force in the revival of Hinduism in India and bringing it to the status of major world religion in the late 19th century.

