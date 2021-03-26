Top StoriesNational

Prez Kovind Taken To Hospital After Chest Discomfort

By Pratidin Bureau
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday was taken to Delhi’s Army Hospital (Research and Referral) after complaining of chest discomfort.

As per a report, he underwent a routine checkup and is under observation.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s office also tweeted saying that PM Modi talked to the President’s son and enquired about his health.

“PM @narendramodi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji’s son. He enquired about the President’s health and prayed for his well-being,” the tweet read.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also enquired about President Kovind’s health.

“Have spoken to Rashtrapati Ji’s family and inquired about his health. I pray to almighty for his good health and well-being,” Shah tweeted.

