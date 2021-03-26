Prez Kovind Taken To Hospital After Chest Discomfort

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday was taken to Delhi’s Army Hospital (Research and Referral) after complaining of chest discomfort.

As per a report, he underwent a routine checkup and is under observation.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s office also tweeted saying that PM Modi talked to the President’s son and enquired about his health.

“PM @narendramodi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji’s son. He enquired about the President’s health and prayed for his well-being,” the tweet read.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also enquired about President Kovind’s health.

“Have spoken to Rashtrapati Ji’s family and inquired about his health. I pray to almighty for his good health and well-being,” Shah tweeted.