Prez Kovind Taken To Hospital After Chest Discomfort

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday was taken to Delhi’s Army Hospital (Research and Referral) after complaining of chest discomfort.
As per a report, he underwent a routine checkup and is under observation.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s office also tweeted saying that PM Modi talked to the President’s son and enquired about his health.
“PM @narendramodi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji’s son. He enquired about the President’s health and prayed for his well-being,” the tweet read.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also enquired about President Kovind’s health.
“Have spoken to Rashtrapati Ji’s family and inquired about his health. I pray to almighty for his good health and well-being,” Shah tweeted.