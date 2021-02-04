Prez Kovind To Begin 4-Day Visit to Karnataka & AP From Today

President Ram Nath Kovind will be on a 4-day visit to Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh beginning Thursday. He will leave for Bengaluru today evening. On Friday, the President will address the valedictory function of the Aero India-21 at the Air Force Station, Yalehanka, Bengaluru.



On Saturday, Mr. Kovind will visit Madikeri, Kodagu district of Karnataka to inaugurate a Museum at the erstwhile ancestral house of General Thimayya. On Sunday, the President will grace the 23rd annual convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru.



On the same day, he will also visit the Ashram of the Satsang Foundation in Madanapalle and Peepal Grove School at Sadum in Andhra Pradesh, before returning to New Delhi.