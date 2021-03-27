Top StoriesNational

Prez Kovind To Undergo Bypass Surgery On Tuesday

By Pratidin Bureau
President Ram Nath Kovind, who complained of chest discomfort earlier on Friday, will undergo a bypass surgery in Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday (March 30).

“President Ram Nath Kovind has been shifted to AIIMS, Delhi, today afternoon. Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30. His health is stable,” an official statement said.

Earlier today, the Indian Army’s Research and Referral hospital in Delhi had said that the President is stable and was being referred to the AIIMS for further investigation.

President Kovind thanked everyone for enquiring about his health.

“The President has been under observation after a routine medical checkup. He thanks all who enquired about his health and wished him well,” Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

