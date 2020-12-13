Prez, PM Modi recall martyrs of Parliament attack

The nation gratefully remembers the brave martyrs who laid down their lives defending the Parliament on this day in 2001, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday as he paid tributes to security personnel who laid down their lives in the terror attack on this day in 2001.

The nation gratefully remembers the brave martyrs who laid down their lives defending the Parliament on this day in 2001. While commemorating the great sacrifice of those defenders of the temple of our democracy, we strengthen our resolve to defeat the forces of terror. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 13, 2020

PM Narendra Modi also took twitter to paid tribute to brave martyrs. “We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them” he tweeted.

We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2020

On December 13, 2001, five heavily-armed terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), stormed the Parliament complex in New Delhi and opened fire indiscriminately. Nine persons, including eight security personnel, died in the attack by Pakistan based terrorists. All five terrorists were killed by security forces. The incident took place around 40 minutes after Parliament was adjourned and about 100 members were present in the building.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also paid tributes to the victims of the parliament attack by tweeting, “Homage to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack who sacrificed themselves while valiantly defending the sanctity and security of our democracy. Let us together pledge to eliminate terrorism in all its forms”.

Homage to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack who sacrificed themselves while valiantly defending the sanctity and security of our democracy. Let us together pledge to eliminate terrorism in all its forms. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) December 13, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet in Hindi that the country will always remember the valour of the security personnel who laid down their lives during the terror attack on Parliament on this day in 2001.