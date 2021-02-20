Primary School Teachers Stage Statewide Protest

All the primary teachers on Saturday from different states have staged protest against the creation of the headmaster post in the primary school and the demand for return of Rs. 8,700 grade pay to the graduate teachers in their respective education office.

The agitating teachers have been protesting against the government’s decision of depriving from getting their grade pay. However, the government has not taken any initiative to address the problem. As a result, the teachers staged sit in demonstration.

It may be mentioned that the government hasn’t created headmaster post in primary schools since 1982.

Protesting teachers also demanded to release of mortgage bans of contract based teachers.

Similar protests were also reported in Barpeta, Bokakhat, Nagaon, Marigaon, Goalghat and many other regions.