Prime Accused In APSC Scam Rakesh Paul Gets Bail In CID Case

Prime accused in the infamous Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash for job scam, Rakesh Paul, was granted bail by Gauhati High Court on Thursday.

Paul was granted bail in the case filed by the CID. However, his name is yet to be cleared in the case filed at Bhangagarh police station.

Rakesh Pal was the former chairman of APSC. He was arrested in November, 2016.