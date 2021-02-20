Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Separates From Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially separated from the Britain’s royal family and will no longer continue as working royals, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Friday.

“Following conversations with the duke,” the statement said, “the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”

The decision to step back as working members of the royal family was taken by the couple last year to which the Queen responded by granting them a review period of a year and still could have their old jobs if they wanted.

Firm on their decision, the couple moved to Californa from media scrutiny to earn salaries for their work and have more privacy with their toddler son Archie.

In Friday’s statement, Buckingham Palace (and thus the Queen) made it clear that the review period was over and while Harry and Meghan are still part of the Mountbatten-Windsor family, they’re officially out of “the firm.”

“While all are saddened by their decision, the duke and duchess remain much loved members of the family.”

The palace also said Friday that as a result of this official separation, the Queen was formally taking away the royal patronages she previously granted the Sussexes.