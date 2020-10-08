Top StoriesWorld

Prince William Launches Multi-Million-Pound Env Prize

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
0

Prince William of Britain today launched a multi-million-pound global prize in a bid to solve some of the most critical environmental problems.

The Earthshot Prize will award five one-million-pound ($1.29-million) prizes every year for the next 10 years.  The prizes will be given under different categories including protecting and restoring nature, cleaner air, reviving oceans, waste-reduction and climate change.

Reuters quoted the Prince saying in an interview with BBC Radio as, “By 2030 we really hope to have made huge strides in fixing some of the biggest problems the Earth faces.”

Related News

Hurricane Delta Heads Towards US After Mexico

Kolkata: Cops Block BJP’s ‘Nabanna Chalo’ Agitation

Delhi Restaurants To Stay Open 24×7

Domestic Airlines Likely to Increase Capacity by 75%

“I think that urgency with optimism really creates action. And so the Earthshot Prize is really about harnessing that optimism and that urgency to find solutions to some of the world’s greatest environmental problems,” he reportedly added.

You might also like
Environment

Protest Erupts at Kaziranga Against Coal Mining in Dehing Patkai

Regional

Disrupted rainfall causes landslide in Dima Hasao

Regional

Movement of Vehicles from Meghalaya to Assam Restricted

Regional

Lockdown 4.0: What’s Allowed, What’s Prohibited

Regional

BJP clashes with ally IPFT in Tripura

National

Veerappan’s daughter Vidya Rani joins BJP

Comments
Loading...