Principal Of Dibrugarh’s Salt Brook Academy Dies Of COVID-19

Ajoy Sahu, the principal of Dibrugarh’s Salt Brook Academy has reportedly died of COVID-19 on Monday. He was 52.

A resident of Moran, Sahu was admitted in Assam Medical College and Medical (AMCH) after testing positive for the virus.

As per reports, he had diabetes with hypertension and chronic obstructive airway disease. On Monday morning, Sahu’s health deteriorated and died shortly after.

Dibrugarh reported 216 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday out of 2,590 tests. The positivity rate stood at 8.34 %.

