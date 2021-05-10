Top StoriesRegional

Principal Of Dibrugarh’s Salt Brook Academy Dies Of COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
129

Ajoy Sahu, the principal of Dibrugarh’s Salt Brook Academy has reportedly died of COVID-19 on Monday. He was 52.

A resident of Moran, Sahu was admitted in Assam Medical College and Medical (AMCH) after testing positive for the virus.

As per reports, he had diabetes with hypertension and chronic obstructive airway disease. On Monday morning, Sahu’s health deteriorated and died shortly after.

Related News

Amit Shah Congratulates CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Indian Navy Brings In COVID Aid From Middle-East, Singapore

Assam Social Worker Lukie Choudhuri Passes Away

7 Dead In Hyderabad Hospital Due To Delay In Oxygen Supply

Dibrugarh reported 216 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday out of 2,590 tests. The positivity rate stood at 8.34 %.

Also read: Assam Social Worker Lukie Choudhuri Passes Away
You might also like
Top Stories

Rhino Calf Rescued In Kaziranga

Top Stories

US Prez Donald Trump Returns to White House

Regional

Former Gauhati HC judge Hrishikesh Roy to take office as new Chief Justice of Kerala…

Regional

Pramod Bodo Wins Composite Floor Test in BTC

Regional

Exclusive Visuals: AASU leader joins ULFA(I)

National

Hockey Legend Balbir Singh Dies at 96

Comments
Loading...