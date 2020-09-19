Print Media Most Credible Source Of News: Survey

As per a latest survey, print media has emerged as the most credible source of consumption of news over any other traditional or digital platforms.

Print media came first scoring 62 per cent on the news credibility index, followed by radio with 57 per cent and television news with 56 per cent, the survey by consultancy firm Ormax Media stated.

The ‘News Credibility Index’ collected responses from 2,400 urban news consumers of over 15 years of age from across 17 states and union territories in India.

Furthermore, according to the report 61% news consumers see fake news as a major concern.

Among digital apps, Twitter turned to be the most credible source of media vehicle with 53% followed by Telegram (31%), Facebook (30%), Instagram (29%), and Whatsapp (28%).

“Concerns related to fake news have been a topic of discussion globally, as well as in India, and the problem of fake news seems to be getting bigger with every passing month,” said Shailesh Kapoor, founder & CEO, Ormax Media to Economic Times.

“I have no doubt that print will continue to be the most credible media for many more years to come. When you see it in print, it’s the most curated and verified reporting. Which is why people wait for the newspaper to confirm what they have read on digital or social media,” said Sivakumar Sundaram, chairman, executive committee, BCCL. “In India, newspapers are not merely a provider of news, but an integral part of our everyday life,” he added.

Kapoor further declared the survey will be conducted every six months in a bid to track the perception of the news consumers regarding fake news circulation and consumption with time.