Prisoners’ Jail Term Reduced On Occasion Of R-Day

Ahead of Republic day, state government has reduced jail term for the prisoners on Thursday.

The directive was issued in a government press release. The convicts’ imprisonment has been reduced as follows:

The prisoners who were sentenced to 30 days of imprisonment have been reduced to 5 days.

Imprisonment for more than one year is reduced to 30 days.

Sentences reduced from 6 months to one year to 15 days

3-6 months imprisonment reduced to 10 days.

Imprisonment for 1-3 months reduced to 5 days.