Priya Malik Wins Gold At World Cadet Wrestling Championship

By Pratidin Bureau

Indian wrestler from Haryana Priya Malik has won a gold medal at the ongoing World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

“Congratulations to the wrestler daughter Priya Malik of Haryana for winning the gold medal in the 73 kg category of the World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary,” informed Sports & Youth Affairs Minister of Haryana Sandeep Singh on Sunday morning.

Priya grabbed the 73kg title with a 5-0 win over Belarus’ Kseniya Patapovich. As per reports, she won the title on July 23.

More details are awaited…

