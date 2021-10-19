Priyanka Gandhi Announces 40% Tickets to Women Candidates in UP Polls

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday announced 40 percent tickets to women candidates in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. The Congress leader announced this today at Lucknow where she reviewed the party’s preparedness for the upcoming Assembly polls. She has been tasked with reviving the Congress in Uttar Pradesh for the 2022 election.

Speaking to reporters, Priyanka Gandhi said that the party has decided that it will give 40% of the total election tickets to women in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi is touring the poll-bound state for the last few months regularly and meeting the party workers. She is now all set to shift base permanently to Lucknow till elections are held.

Priyanka is expected to stay in Lucknow till the elections to overlook the election campaign and tour the 75 districts. She will also play a crucial role in the candidate selection for the polls and possible alliances and strategies.

Following the public opinion after the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Priyanka is looking to engage with people on the ground. In the 2017 Assembly polls, Congress had entered the poll fray in an electoral pat with the Samajwadi Party. The party, however, won just 7 seats.

