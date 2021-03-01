Top StoriesRegional

Priyanka Gandhi Arrives In Guwahati, Visits Kamakhya | In Pictures

By Pratidin Bureau
64

Indian National Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Guwahati on Monday morning to launch the party’s campaign for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. Priyanka visited Kamakhya temple to offer prayers before heading towards Lakhimpur and Biswanath for the day.

Priyanka Gandhi Arrives In Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport, Guwahati. Image Source: Twitter/ Assam Congress/Ripun Bora

Gandhi will later fly to North Lakhimpur, and visit Sonari Gaon Panchyat. She is scheduled to meet PCC OB’s, DCC Presidents, BCC Presidents, Mandal Presidents, Senior leaders, Frontals of ten districts in the North Bank and Upper Assam region in North Lakhimpur College playground.

Related News

78th Golden Globes 2021: Nomadland Bags Best Film| Full…

Phase II Of COVID Vaccination Begins Across India

Phase II COVID Vaccination: PM Modi Gets 1st Dose Of…

Priyanka Gandhi To Visit Lakhimpur & Biswanath Today

Priyanka Gandhi Arrives In Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport, Guwahati. Image Source: Twitter/ Assam Congress/Ripun Bora
Priyanka Gandhi Arrives In Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport, Guwahati. Image Source: Twitter/ Assam Congress/Ripun Bora

She will also launch a protest for unemployed youth of Lakhimpur. Thereafter, the Congress leader will visit the birthplace of Sri Sri Madhadev in Letekuphukri.

Later, she will move towards Biswanath district where she would visit Gohpur town, pay homage to freedom fighter Kanaklata Baruah statue, and interact with tea garden women labourers and Self-Help Groups members.

Priyanka Gandhi Arrives At Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati to Offer Prayers.
Image Source: Twitter/ ANI
Priyanka Gandhi Arrives At Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati to Offer Prayers.
Image Source: Twitter/ ANI
You might also like
Regional

JEE Exam Scam: Prime Accused Still Absconding

Regional

‘Hellish’ highway | Gadkari’s Comments Spark Outrage

Top Stories

Spl Rajdhani Trains To Halt at North Lakhimpur, Rangapara

Regional

Assam NGO calls for total ban of smoking in public space

Top Stories

PM Modi To Lay Foundation Of 2 Medical Colleges In Assam

Regional

SHOCKING: 40-Year Old Allegedly Rapes Minor In Tezpur

Comments
Loading...