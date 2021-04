Priyanka Gandhi cancelled her Assam visit on Friday as the family members in her in-laws have tested positive for COVID-19, informed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Ripun Bora.

Gandhi was about to participate in three election rallies at Goalpara East, Golakganj and Sarukhetri.

The Congress leader is now in home quarantine after her family members have been detected with the virus.