Priyanka Gandhi Demands Removal Of Hathras Official

A day after meeting the family of a Dalit woman who died after she was assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Hathras, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday demanded the removal of the district magistrate and an investigation into his role in the entire matter, a PTI report said.

Gandhi said that according to the family, the district magistrate meted out the worst treatment to them, and asked who was protecting the officer.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Congress leader said, “According to the aggrieved family, the worst treatment meted out to them was by the district magistrate. Who is trying to save him? He should be immediately suspended, and his role in the entire matter should be probed. When the family is demanding a judicial probe, then why is noise over the CBI probe and SIT probe is going on.”

“If the UP government has even slightly woken up from its slumber, it should listen to the point of view of the family,” she said in another tweet.

“Yogi Adityanath has to understand his responsibility. He has to understand that wherever injustice happens, we will fight that and stand with the family,” Gandhi told reporters. “We will fight against injustice, and fight till justice is done.”