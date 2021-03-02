Priyanka Gandhi Plucks Tea Leaves With Workers In Biswanath

In a rare sight, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who is on a 2-day visit in Assam, visited Biswanath’s Sadharu tea estate where she was seen plucking tea leaves with other woman workers in the garden.

Gandhi wore the plucking basket while doing so, bringing smiles on the faces of other tea workers.

#WATCH Assam: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra plucks tea leaves with other workers at Sadhuru tea garden, Biswanath. pic.twitter.com/8jpQD8IHma — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2021

The Congress leader arrived in Guwahati yesterday to launch the party’s campaign for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. She visited Kamakhya Temple and offered prayers before flying to North Lakhimpur where she met PCC OB’s, DCC Presidents, BCC Presidents, Mandal Presidents, Senior leaders, Frontals of ten districts in the North Bank and Upper Assam region.

On February 14, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had visited Sivasagar in Assam and addressed a rally in he conveyed a message that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be highlighted as the prime focus if Congress is voted to power.

Assam Assembly elections will be held in three phases beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.