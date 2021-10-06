Priyanka Gandhi Released From Detention, Heads To Lakhimpur With Rahul

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra left for Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday evening from a PAC guest house in Sitapur where she was kept in detention since Monday morning after she was being released from detention.

Sitapur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Pyarelal Maurya informed that Priyanka Gandhi has been released from detention.

According to reports, on their way to the violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri from Sitapur, Rahul and his sister Priyanka Gandhi are travelling in one vehicle, while Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Deepinder Hooda are in another.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel are in another vehicle.

Sources also said that they may first stop at Nighashan in Lakhimpur district, the native place of journalist Raman Kashyap who also died in Sunday”s violence. Nighashan is around 100 km from Sitapur.

Gandhi had reached the Sitapur guest house on his way to Lakhimpur Kheri from the Lucknow airport in his own vehicle. He had staged a brief dharna at the airport after initially being asked to travel in a police vehicle, reported PTI.