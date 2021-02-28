Top StoriesRegional

Priyanka Gandhi To Campaign For Assam Polls From March 1

By Pratidin Bureau
Indian National Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will launch the party’s campaign for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections from Monday.

Gnadhi will be on a two-day visit to the state. The state Congress has planned several interaction programmes on March 1. She will then address a rally on March 2 in Tezpur.

On February 14, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had visited Sivasagaar in Assam and addressed a rally in he conveyed a message that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be highlighted as the prime focus if Congress is voted to power.

On Friday, the Election Commission of India announced that Assam will go to Assembly elections in three phases beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

