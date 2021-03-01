Priyanka Gandhi To Visit Lakhimpur & Biswanath Today

Indian National Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will launch the party’s campaign for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections from Monday onwards. She is slated to visit North Lakhimpur and Biswanath districts.

Priyanka will arrive in Guwahati at 8.30 am and will head to Kamakhya Temple to offer prayers. She will then fly to North Lakhimpur, and visit Sonari Gaon Panchyat.

Gandhi is also scheduled to meet PCC OB’s, DCC Presidents, BCC Presidents, Mandal Presidents, Senior leaders, Frontals of ten districts in the North Bank and Upper Assam region in North Lakhimpur College playground.

She will also launch a protest for unemployed youth of Lakhimpur.

Thereafter, the Congress leader will visit the birthplace of Sri Sri Madhadev in Letekuphukri.

Later, she will move towards Biswanath district where she would visit Gohpur town, pay homage to freedom fighter Kanaklata Baruah statue, and interact with tea garden women labourers and Self-Help Groups members.

On March 2, she will meet more women labourers at the Sadharu Tea Estate, Biswanath.

During her two day stay in the state, Gandhi will address a mega rally on March 2 in Tezpur.

She will also visit Mahabhairav Temple in Tezpur Town. Gandhi will then depart for the national capital.

On February 14, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had visited Sivasagar in Assam and addressed a rally in he conveyed a message that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be highlighted as the prime focus if Congress is voted to power.

On Friday last, the Election Commission of India announced that Assam will go to Assembly elections in three phases beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.