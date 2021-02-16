Priyanka Gandhi To Visit Tezpur On Feb 24

In-poll bound Assam, after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kicked off the party’s campaign ‘Assam Bachao’ on Sunday in Sivasagar, All India Congress Committee Priyanka Gandhi will be visiting the state on February 24.

Priyanka is slated for a one day visit to Tezpur and address a rally here.

As per reports, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has also planned to hold three other rallies of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Barak Valley, Northern Assam and Lower Assam within this month.

Under the campaign ‘Assam Bachao’, the Congress party leaders, workers will interact with stakeholders – citizens, NGOs, organisations, civil societies and will take their opinions about the party manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls which is scheduled in April-May this year.