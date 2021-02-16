Top StoriesRegional

Priyanka Gandhi To Visit Tezpur On Feb 24

By Pratidin Bureau
46

In-poll bound Assam, after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kicked off the party’s campaign ‘Assam Bachao’ on Sunday in Sivasagar, All India Congress Committee Priyanka Gandhi will be visiting the state on February 24.

Priyanka is slated for a one day visit to Tezpur and address a rally here.

As per reports, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has also planned to hold three other rallies of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Barak Valley, Northern Assam and Lower Assam within this month.

Related News

Assam: Two Dead In Separate Accidents

Meghalaya: 7 Hours Of Daily Power Cut Begins

Foundation Laid For Assam Skill Varsity In Mangaldai

Assam: 11 New COVID Cases, 2 Deaths

Under the campaign ‘Assam Bachao’, the Congress party leaders, workers will interact with stakeholders – citizens, NGOs, organisations, civil societies and will take their opinions about the party manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls which is scheduled in April-May this year.

You might also like
National

India: New UK Variant COVID Cases Climbs to 58

National

Why voters are angry with BJP?

National

LPG cylinder prices hiked again

Entertainment

Veere Di Wedding banned in Pakistan over vulgarity

Regional

Sunil Arora, Other Election Officials Offer Prayers At Kamakhya

Top Stories

GST Council Meet Highlights

Comments
Loading...