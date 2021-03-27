Election 2021Top Stories

Priyanka Gandhi Urges Assam People to Vote for Progress

By Pratidin Bureau
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday asked the people of Assam to vote for progress as the polling for 47 constituencies in the first phase began today. She urged the people to vote for the golden future of the state.

The Congress-led ”Mahajot” alliance is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Assam which is voting in three phases starting on Saturday. The counting of votes will be on May 2.

In a Facebook post in Hindi, Priyanka wrote, “Today, the first phase of polling is being held in Assam. I appeal to the people of Assam, especially the youth and my sisters, to go to the polling booths today and vote in large numbers.”

“Vote for progress and golden future of Assam,” said the Congress general secretary, who has campaigned in the state.

