Prize Distribution of Late Prakash Roymedhi Memorial Essay Competition Held

To support the lockdown during the Pandemic, an online essay competition was organised by the Facebook group “Pen your Thoughts ” in Assamese from 1st to 10th August 2020.

The winners of the competition were awarded today at GG Palace, Jayanagar, Guwahati. Mr. Nitumoni Saikia, Editor in Chief of Pratidin Times and Mr. Adhar Das, Actor of Assamese Cinema were the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour respectively.

The competition was named as Late Prakash Roymedhi Memorial Essay Competition. Mrs Sewali Rajbonshi Buzarbarua of Panjabari and Mrs. Bhupali Devi of Ulubari had received the 1st and 2nd Prize respectively.

The winners were selected by panel of judges that included Mrs. Minati Roymedhi, retired principal and Mr. Paresh Devchoudhury, retired Chief Engineer of ASTC .

The other persons present on the occasion were Dr. Gitartha Roymedhi, Admin of Pen your Thoughts and Chief Operating Officer of North East Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, Jorabat, Moderators of the group Mr. Bedanta Deka, Mr. Prameshwar Puri, Mr. Nilim Jyoti Gogoi and Mrs. Nairika Deka, Director of Little Genious School Mr. Jotish Das and CEO of DR Solutions Mrs. Rekhiva Rajkhowa.

The programme was organised with selected people maintaining the social distancing and other safety rules.