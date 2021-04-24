Probability Of Lockdown If Covid Situation Worsens: Assam CM

Amid spiralling cases of coronavirus across Assam, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal appealed to citizens to religiously follow COVID protocols to avoid another statewide lockdown.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, CM Sonowal said, directives have already been issued till April 30. Citizens are requested to strictly follow the COVID protocols. The government is not in favour of a lockdown, however, if the situation deteriorates, then a lockdown may have to be considered.

As of April 23, the state has a recorded 2,384 fresh Covid cases, pushing the active tally to 12,595.