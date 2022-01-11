Probe Ordered Into MD Of AMDCL For Alleged Mental Harassment

The Mines and Minerals department of the government of Assam on Tuesday announced a probe into the Managing Director of the Assam Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (AMDCL) for alleged rude behavior.

IAS Nandita Dutta has been assigned to carry out the investigation into allegations of rude behaviour by the employees of AMDCL.

Notably, AMDCL employees had registered a complaint on December 26 with the Chief Secretary against MD N Anand for alleged rude behaviour based on which a probe into the matter has been ordered.

According to the complaint of the employees, MD Anand’s behiviour towards them was rude on various occasions which caused mental harassment of the employees.

