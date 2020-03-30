Production & distribution of 5 crore hand sanitizer bottles kicked off

Following the orders of Assam Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, major liquor manufacturing units and bottling plants of Assam have started preparing hand sanitizers. The hand sanitizers will be supplied to the Assam Health Department.

Minister Suklabaidya on Monday flagged off one sanitizer transporting vehicle, which was produced by Surma Distillery Pvt Ltd in Cachar. According to reports, the unit will produce 1,30,000 bottles of 200ml which will be handed over to NHM.

It may be mentioned here that the Assam Excise Department will produce as many as 5 crore bottles 200 ml of hand sanitizers to fulfill the demand of the Assam Health Department. The sanitizers will be produced according to the guidelines set up by WHO, Essential Commodities Act and Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and as of Monday, 11 companies have started producing the sanitizers in Assam.